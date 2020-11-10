The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Stimmel’s on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event via Facebook Live through the chamber’s Facebook page. The live stream will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber, as they congratulate new owners, Jim Grames, Nathan Grames, Emily Carty and Natalie Carty (JENN Investments) on their purchase of the Stimmel’s bakery.
A virtual tour of their location at 1220 W. Wooster St., will conclude the virtual event.