WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump ally Steve Bannon declined to testify and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his contempt of Congress trial on Thursday, instead arguing the judge should just acquit him, saying prosecutors hadn't proven their case.

The decision to forego calling any witnesses in Bannon's defense cleared the way for closing arguments to begin Friday. The judge didn't immediately rule on the motion for an acquittal and the case is likely to end up in the jury's hands by midday Friday.

