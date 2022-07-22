Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. 

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump was convicted Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena.

