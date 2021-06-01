The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is bringing Steps to Stop Cancer to founder Hamilton’s hometown of Bowling Green.
Steps to Stop Cancer is a fundraising program to run or walk together and make every step count to fund cancer research.
Participants will come together for a 5k road race on Saturday at the Slater Family Ice Arena at 2 p.m., or can opt to participate virtually. Registration and donations are through fundraise.scottcares.org/BowlingGreen.
Hamilton, the Olympic Gold Medalist and cancer survivor, is leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research, encouraging people across the country to lace up their sneakers and take Steps to Stop Cancer.
Introduced in 2020, Steps to Stop Cancer is a peer-to-peer fundraising program for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, empowering people and organizations across the country to join the fight against cancer. By working together with healthcare partners like Mercy Health and Wood County Hospital, CARES believes it’s possible to turn cancer upside down like Hamilton’s iconic back flips.
To donate or register, visit fundraise.scottcares.org/BowlingGreen.
The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 c (3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. CARES, which stands for Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship, is creating a network built upon partnerships with leading institutions, cancer support groups and researchers to improve the quality of life and provide better outcomes for those living with cancer.
The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center at Wood County Hospital is led by a coordinated team of on-site board-certified cancer specialists with state-of-the-art cancer treatment equipment, including the most technologically advanced radiation therapy equipment available. The equipment includes the latest respiratory gating and a six-degree freedom tabletop, allowing doctors to perform microscopic cancer treatments at an extremely precise level.
Mercy Health - Toledo serves 20 counties in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, providing comprehensive primary and critical care services to residents as well as Mercy Health Physicians, Life Flight critical air transport services and Mercy College of Ohio.