On the opposite ends of Main Street, there’s one thing that the craft beer tasting and youth arts area of the Black Swamp Arts Festival have in common: They need a lot of manpower to make them work.
Anne McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator for the festival, said that there are around 900 volunteer slots for the three-day festival set for Sept. 10-12 in downtown Bowling Green.
There are currently around 650 slots that are filled, she said.
The biggest need is in ID check and beer ticket sales in City Lot 2, artist Hospitality, Lot 2 Setup (Friday morning) and for the Recycling “Green Team,” McLaughlin said.
“We’re still on the lookout for folks who want to jump into those roles,” she said.
McLaughlin said she is not worried about filling the spots, but wants to get the word out now, to get people who have been thinking about signing up, but haven’t officially done so.
“It’s a quite a large amount, but I would say we’re well on our way, and a big thank-you to the community that stepped up,” she said. “It’s really exciting to see everyone jump back in it.”
McLaughlin added that anyone can probably still request a volunteer area of their choice.
“I don’t think there’s anything that’s 100% filled, but I do think beer servers — 90 out of 110 slots — are filled, but that’s fun,” she said. “You get to play bartender for the night.
“If you’re available for a couple hours on Saturday, that’s OK too.”
The arts festival volunteer organization focuses on the community, including Bowling Green State University and Bowling Green High School, for volunteers.
“There are so many wonderful local business that jump in,” McLaughlin said, adding that community organizations such as Black Swamp Players and Kiwanis and Rotary clubs are also volunteering.
“We do keep it local because it’s in our backyard.”
This is the 28th year of the festival and McLaughlin’s first leading the volunteer effort.
“I don’t have any historical knowledge of where we’re supposed to be at in the volunteer signup process,” she said.
McLaughlin remembers volunteering for the youth arts area when she was a teen and she hopes younger people consider signing up to help.
“The lifeblood of the festival is to bring in the younger generation who will keep the torch going for another 28 years,” she said.
McLaughlin said she’s not sure if coronavirus protocols, which are a moving target, are making people hesitant to volunteer.
“I get the feeling the community is just ready to come together and celebrate,” she said. “But, you know it’s the elephant in the room. It’s still a thing.”
There are volunteer opportunities that are not in a crowd, McLaughlin added.
The artist hospitality area usually only has a couple people at a time in it, she said.
“We’ve got a little less than two weeks and we’re grateful for the support of the community turning out so far,” she said. “We know there’s a lot more people who will be rolling up their sleeves and raising their hands in the next couple weeks.”
Sign up for a slot at https://signup.com/Group/935524912078/
Or email bsafvolunteers@gmail.com or call 419-308-2744 to volunteer.
Festival COVID protocols
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Wood County Health Department and recommending masking when in close contact to others outside of the household and while indoors.
High-contact surfaces and portable restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned frequently. The health department has signage that will be displayed sharing the public health recommendations with festival-goers.
Inside the artist hospitality lounge, masks will be required. To protect volunteers, barriers are being added.
Volunteers at the information booth and youth arts, working in close proximity with young artists, are asked to wear a mask.