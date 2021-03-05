The coronavirus pandemic tested Wood County Hospital’s community and staff with unique challenges, and the year ahead holds many more.
Yet even in this time of uncertainty, the hospital pushed ahead with its mission of meeting the area’s complex healthcare needs. That included advanced new services, physicians, programs and partnerships that answered the community’s need to receive the highest level of care close to home.
In the spring, Wood County ENT opened an office in Greenwood Plaza at 1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 38, in Bowling Green. Their specialists and staff provide comprehensive care for a full spectrum of ear, nose and throat diseases and disorders. The office treats all ages, from pediatric patients to older adults.
An exciting new partnership with Independence Health was announced in 2020. This relationship with The Toledo Clinic allows Wood County Hospital to offer the community lower costs and even more health care provider expertise.
As part of part of that Independence Health partnership, Dr. Larry Monger opened a primary care practice in Perrysburg. This new family medicine destination extends outstanding care to all ages.
The hospital’s surgery offerings expanded as well with the addition of four new board-certified general surgeons with the Independence Health General Surgery practice. Drs. Sanjiv Bais, Sarath Palakodeti, Robert Palmer and Dana-Rachael Smith came to join the expert surgery team at Wood County Hospital with a variety of specialties, including minimally invasive and robotic surgery experience, cosmetic procedures and surgeries for breast cancer, gallbladder, colon, hernias and more. All Wood County Hospital surgeons are accepting new patients.
Besides partnership growth, the hospital also welcomed several new physicians to the Wood County Hospital Medical Staff, expanding the healthcare options for those in Bowling Green and surrounding communities. Drs. Purvi Saraiya and Howard Schecht joined Dr. Khalid Mahmood in the area of Neurology and Neurodiagnostics, offering extensive experience in the treatment of migraine and multiple sclerosis. The medical staff also added new specialists in the areas of emergency medicine, women’s health and intensive care.
In 2020, Dr. Brad Everly became the primary family medicine physician at Deshler Family Practice, 141 N. Keyser Ave., joining Certified Nurse Practitioner Brooke Warnecke. He also serves the same role at North Baltimore Family Practice, 209 Briar Hill Road, Suite A.
Falcon Health Center also expanded beyond its Bowling Green State University campus roots into a Primary Care Center last year, with family medicine physicians and a wide range of additional services for the entire community. Patients can also receive COVID-19 testing, lab and X-ray services, urgent care, psychological services, vaccinations, nutrition counseling and more. The center is located at 838 E. Wooster St.
Last year, pediatrician Dr. Rekha Kostecke joined the team at Wood County Medical Associates, bringing experienced physician care to this pediatric nursing practice. They are located at 970 W. Wooster St. Kostecke is now accepting new patients.
Wood County Hospital also added advanced technology in cancer care and community health. The hospital’s Maurer Family Cancer Care Center now offers Stereotactic Radiosurgery, a non-surgical radiation therapy for brain tumors that allows the oncology team to deliver precisely targeted, high-dose treatments while preserving healthy surrounding tissue. Patients can stay close to home for this leading-edge cancer treatment.
The hospital also implemented state-of-the-art Thermo Fisher Real-Time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) technology for COVID-19 testing, considered the “gold standard” for detecting the virus within days of infection, even with those who have no symptoms.
In response to COVID-19, the hospital also expanded its telehealth capabilities for those seeking socially distanced family medicine and specialty care appointments. Patients can avoid waiting rooms and meet virtually with physicians and nurses via mobile phone or video consultations for diagnosis, treatment and prescriptions.
Local businesses saw a new service, too. To help them keep their employees healthy and productive, the hospital in collaboration with the Toledo Clinic added affordable healthcare options through Life Path Employer Services by Independence Health.
For more information about the hospital’s programs, visit www.WoodCountyHospital.org or call (419) 354-8900.