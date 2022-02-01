The winter storm starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday is expected to be in the top five of all weather events in the area, according to the director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
“Everyone says on Friday that they’re always looking forward to the weekend. Well, take advantage of having a five-day weekend,” Jeff Klein said.
Total snowfall is expected to be up to 18 inches. During the Blizzard of ‘78, 12 inches fell, he said.
The storm is expected to start Wednesday morning, Klein said.
The northern part of the county, including Perrysburg, Northwood and Rossford, will see freezing rain around 7 a.m., with Bowling Green following around 9 a.m. and the southern part two hours later, he said.
“It’s going to be slow moving across the county. That kind of concerns me,” Klein said. “That’s the part that’s kind of deceiving.”
He is advising people to stay indoors. The storm will switch from rain to freezing rain to snow in a matter of hours, he said.
A heavier snow is expected later Wednesday, with a more powdery snow on Thursday.
Total snowfall is expected to be 16-18 inches, Klein said. Then the winds will pick up, he said.
“Friday is going to be a mess. We’re not getting any snow of significance, but it’s going to be the wind,” he said.
The east-west Wood County roads may be the worst.
“But let’s be realistic, they’re all going to be bad,” Klein said.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn is also concerned about the blowing. Crews will take care of the snow, he said.
“A couple passes of a snowplow takes care of that. The big challenge for us is the wind,” he said, adding that white-out conditions are a worry, along with drifting. “That’s what plugs up our roads.”
The sheriff is readying the county’s fleet of vehicles, which includes all four-wheel drives. Auxiliary officers will be riding with deputies so that most patrols will have two people, he said.
If people do have to go out during the storm, the sheriff has these tips:
• Let someone else know where you are going.
• Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas.
• Things to have in the vehicle: Fully-charged phone and charger, blanket, boots, flashlight and shovel.
• If you do get stuck or disabled on the road, call 911. Stay with the vehicle.
“The key thing is if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t,” Wasylyshyn said. “It will make it easier for the deputies, so we don’t have to rescue people.”
Jordan Crawford of Crawford’s Lawn and Landscape, said the snow blowers, trucks and salt are ready.
“I try to do commercial lots first, places that are open first, coffee places … where people are going to be in and out more,” he said. “We’ll probably be working straight until Saturday.”
Seniors who receive home-delivered meals are asked to pull out their shelf-staple box of food that was given to them this fall, said Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging.
The boxes include cans of tuna, chicken, beef stew, peanut butter, fruit and vegetables, powdered milk, juice pouches, saltines and a bag of Chex mix.
Jason Miller, manager of human resources for the committee on aging, said that 800 boxes were delivered to seniors in October and November.
Niese said the committee on aging will only close if the county offices close. Staff members are still expected to report, she said.
“We’ll play it by ear, what different parts of the county look like,” she said. “In the event we are closed and do not deliver meals, each of the home-delivered meals people will get a phone call to make sure they’re OK.”
According to a Tuesday news release by the Ohio Department of Transportation, portions of the state will be affected differently by the storm.
In northern Ohio, crews are preparing for significant amounts of snow. Some forecasts are calling for over a foot of snow with blowing and drifting conditions due to high winds.
In central Ohio, crews expect freezing rain to be the biggest threat. Freezing rain is the most challenging of winter precipitation that ODOT deals with because crews cannot pre-treat roads ahead of the storm, and once the roads are treated, rain continuously washes the material away.
The forecast for the southern portion of Ohio shows serious potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding issues before it changes over to freezing rain or snow.
“During winter storms, ODOT strives to keep roads passable to help ensure that emergency services and essential workers can safely reach their destinations,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “But even with our crews out in full force, roads will likely be snow and ice-covered, and it will take much longer to travel. Once the storm moves out, our crews will be able to make progress toward getting traffic moving at regular speed.”
ODOT’s goal is to have the average traffic speed on primary routes back to within 10 mph of the posted speed limit within two hours and secondary routes within four hours of the end of a storm. ODOT forces hit that goal 95% of the time last winter.
ODOT is responsible for plowing and treating more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates except the Ohio Turnpike.
Drivers can find updated travel information, nearly 1,000 live traffic cameras, weather sensors, and more online at OHGO.com.