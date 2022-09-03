State Budgets Tax Cuts

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young holds up a replica of a check sent to resident joint tax filers as part of the "Colorado Cashback" refund Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Denver. More than half of the states with record revenue surpluses have been giving money back to taxpayers at a historic pace this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it.

Parson's objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut.

