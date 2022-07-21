Perrysburg Municipal Building

PERRYSBURG — In a first step to declaration as a noxious weed, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has sent a representative to investigate a field in the city that has been overrun with foxtail barley.

Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture was contacted by Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, Mayor Tom Mackin and city council, in an effort to have the weed put on the noxious weed list, because of public health concerns.

