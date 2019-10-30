State says $105M going to public transit systems in Ohio - Sentinel-Tribune: News

State says $105M going to public transit systems in Ohio

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 4:57 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say $105 million in grants is going to public transit systems Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says nearly $70 million of that will come from the state general revenue fund.

