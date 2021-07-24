Road work continues in Wood County. Here’s an update from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Ohio 199, between Sugar Ridge and Devils Hole roads, Webster Township, will be closed for culvert installation beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 13.
Ohio 795, between Interstate 280 and Ohio 51, Lake Township, will be closed daily 6 a.m.-4 p.m. for pavement repairs beginning Aug. 2 through Aug. 13. The detour is Route 51 to I-280.
Interstate 75, between U.S. 6 and Poe Road, Bowling Green, may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge demolition on Poe and Gypsy Lane roads.
Gypsy Lane, between Campbell Hill and Dunbridge roads, is closed for bridge replacement through August. The detour is Campbell Hill to Napoleon Road to Dunbridge.
Poe, between Mercer and Dunbridge roads, is closed for bridge replacement through August. The detour is Mercer to Ohio 64 to Dunbridge.
Route 6, between Van Tassel and Range Line roads, Weston, may experience lane restrictions for pavement repairs east of Ohio 235. Estimated completion: August.
Ohio 25, between Ohio 582 and King Road, Perrysburg Township, will experience lane restrictions for construction of a turn lane. Estimated completion: July.
Ohio 65, between Ovitt Road and Route 64, Middleton Township, is open following a culvert replacement.
Ohio 199, between Route 6 and Elm Street, West Millgrove, may experience lane restrictions for microsurfacing. Estimated completion: Sept. 1.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
Work is weather permitting.