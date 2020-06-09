COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, has announced an initiative to help the Wood County Fair open this year, while supporting youngsters involved in the 4-H Club and the Future Farmers of America.
To allow fairs to operate in a safe manner consistent with good health practices, each fair that conducts a junior fair this year will receive $50,000, under the plan announced today.
Fairs that do not conduct a junior fair this year will receive $15,000 that can be used towards next year’s fair.
“This past year I spent a significant amount of time listening and learning from the youth who participate in our county fair. I was deeply impacted by their commitment and they each left a lasting impression on me,” Ghanbari said. “Agriculture is crucial to the identity of Wood County, and I am thankful that we have a viable path forward for our Wood County Fair.”
Local fair boards who have already canceled for 2020 can apply for a new date with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The plan was unveiled jointly by Speaker of the House Larry Householder, R-Glenford, Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof and Lt. Governor Jon Husted. As part of the announcement, DeWine issued an executive order detailing guidance on how to conduct fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is subject to State Controlling Board approval, which is expected Monday.
The Wood County Senior Fair Board is also expected to meet on Monday to talk more, and possibly decide, the fair’s fate.
The Wood County Fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 3-10.