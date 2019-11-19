State honors Flying Joe Coffee - Sentinel-Tribune: News

State honors Flying Joe Coffee

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:46 pm

State honors Flying Joe Coffee

PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office will honor a city business on Thursday.

The commendation for Flying Joe Coffee, 2130 Preston Parkway, is for the Ohio Business Spotlight for November.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]