PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office will honor a city business on Thursday.
The commendation for Flying Joe Coffee, 2130 Preston Parkway, is for the Ohio Business Spotlight for November.
Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:46 pm
State honors Flying Joe Coffee
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office will honor a city business on Thursday.
The commendation for Flying Joe Coffee, 2130 Preston Parkway, is for the Ohio Business Spotlight for November.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:46 pm. | Tags: Perrysburg, Perrysburg High School, Frank Larose, State’s Office, Ohio, Secretary, Secretary Of State, Ohio Secretary
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
Sentinel-Tribune
Phone number: 419-352-4611
E-mail: kconcannon@aimmediamidwest.com
Address: 1616 E Wooster #15
Bowling Green, OH 43402
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]