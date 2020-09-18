Three local bars were cited Thursday night for violating state rules related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio Investigative Unit cited the establishments after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to a news release.
JDD Enterprises LLC., known as Brathaus, Bowling Green, received a citation for improper conduct - disorderly. After receiving a tip from the Bowling Green Police Department, agents visited the location and observed patrons walking throughout the crowd. Numerous patrons were standing in large groups throughout the premises consuming alcoholic beverages. Bar staff did not attempt to enforce social distancing orders.
H P Corporation Inc., known as City Tap/The Attic, Bowling Green, received a citation for after hours consumption - Rule 80. Agents observed several patrons in the bar with one consuming draft beer from a clear glass after 11 p.m.
Westwood Endeavors LLC., known as Redneck Willy’s, Weston, received a citation for after hours consumption - Rule 80. Agents observed several patrons in the bar consuming alcohol after 11 p.m.