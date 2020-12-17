Wood County is set to receive millions in dollars from the state’s capital budget.
“The capital bill is going to be providing Wood County with appropriations for a variety of projects including construction investments in our communities, higher education facilities, and our parks and recreation,” said Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg).
The state legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, and the bill funds needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities. The budget was introduced this week as an amendment to Senate Bill 310.
The upcoming two-year construction budget includes funding for local projects throughout the county.
Wood County is scheduled to receive $2.79 million within the legislation.
“Although we have faced serious challenges this year, sound fiscal management of the state’s finances have put us in a position to continue with this bill. It creates tens of thousands of jobs and helps grow our economy,” said Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green). “These capital investments are an opportunity for communities to strengthen existing infrastructure and invest in vital projects that ultimately make our region a better place to live and work.”
Local projects funded within the bill include:
• $1 million for the Northwood Community Center, which serves people across Wood, Ottawa and Lucas counties.
The facility will be on the site of what was the Woodville Mall, which has been cleared in several phases over the past eight years.
“Thanks to Sen. Gavarone and Representative Ghanbari, they really came through for Northwood,“ City Administrator Bob Anderson said. “Almost like buying a lottery ticket, we were never thinking we had a chance. Then a couple days ago we got a call from them, saying that ‘Yes, indeed, we were successful.’”
The new facility will have meeting rooms, office space for the Area Office on Aging and the Wood County Health Department. There will also be some open areas for activities like pickleball, tai chi, yoga, shuffleboard and broomball.
“It’s not going to be the Taj Mahal, but it will serve the Northwood community well,” Anderson said.
The 120 acre lot is currently a vacant field, with 50% partially covered with asphalt.
“The mall is now gone. Unlike the Southwyck Mall in Toledo, we were not going to let it sit for years. We’re going to develop it into a combination of commercial and residential structures,” Anderson said. “It also goes hand-in-hand with some infrastructure we’re putting in that area: a couple of roads, sewers and lighting. Hopefully, hopefully by this summer we will be able to break ground.”
More than $5 million in Northwood infrastructure projects were already planned before the city applied for funding for the new recreation center. Those projects will break ground in the spring.
• $500,000 to construct an additional MARCS Tower on public property, increasing portable radio coverage used by first responders and public safety providers within Bowling Green and additional surrounding areas.
Currently, there are communication towers in Bradner, Toledo and Neapolis.
“Unfortunately, what happens is that coverage area falls short of Bowling Green,” said Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman.
The MARCS communication system is used by the state, and the goal has been for every emergency service provider to be on one system to better communicate with each other in the event of a catastrophe, he said.
While smaller emergency operations received grants to buy MARCS equipment, Bowling Green fire and police divisions as well as Bowling Green State University Police use the old system.
Their option was either to buy the equipment or get state funding, Moorman said.
“The real reason we wanted to do this, there are a lot of buildings in the city of Bowling Green we cannot communicate within. The tower will make it safer for our first responders and anyone who lives in those buildings,” he said.
Now, an officer on the street cannot communicate with emergency personnel inside the building, he explained.
Moorman said he approached Ghanbari and Gavarone and explained the situation, and they have been working for more than a year to secure funding.
There is a meeting today to determine where the tower will be located.
• $300,000 for the Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park Safety Renovations to be used to for repairs and improvements due to increasing rates of flooding damage.
The marina has been subject to increasing rates of flooding and damage over the last few years. The funds will be used to raise break-walls and electrical services, increase lighting and safety signage, and replacement of sections of the docks which are regularly submerged.
“We have a very strong and knowledgeable marina committee to try and make improvements to a marina which was built over half a century ago. I’ve never been happier with our representation at the state level, with both (Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green) and (Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg),” Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “These improvements and repairs are long overdue. This is part of the renaissance that Rossford is in right now. We have been able to retain investment, both private and public. It’s exciting and it truly is making our marina a destination.
“Our marina is a safe harbor marina. So when people get into trouble and there’s bad weather, they can come to our marina and ride it out, or if they have any problems. The Rossford marina is in both Rossford and Toledo and in both Wood and Lucas Counties,” MacKinnon said.
• $250,000 for Bowling Green State University Robotics Project and Nursing programs to acquire new equipment for training stations and a new simulation lab.
In addition, the new BGSU Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Applied Science Corridor is receiving a combined $16 million in total capital budget funds, a portion of which will be used on infrastructure projects across a variety of facilities.
BGSU Firelands campus will also receive $320,000 for basic infrastructure renovations. Courses at the Firelands campus are also available to main campus students.
BGSU administration is holding comment until after the bill is signed by the Gov. Mike DeWine.
A number of other entities expect to get funding, including:
• $200,000 for the Oak Street Theater to be used for architectural, electrical plumbing/sewage and other renovations.
• $200,000 for the Cocoon, which serves victims of domestic violence by providing counseling, support and residential living space.
• $100,000 for Owens Community College Harvest Food Pantry and Clothes Center
• $50,000 for Stoner Pond at Ranger Park fishing dock construction
• $30,000 for Weston Reservoir restoration
• $30,000 for History of Weston, historical offerings
• $50,000 for the BGSU Wood County nursing facility
• $50,000 for the construction of the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground, which will serve children with special needs.
The capital bill is being included in Senate Bill 310, which is currently pending in a House-Senate conference committee. The bill was expected to be voted on by the legislature Thursday.