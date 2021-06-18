Ohio Senate OKs ‘Collin’s Law’ to increase hazing penalties
COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposal to increase criminal penalties for hazing in Ohio has unanimously passed the state Senate.
The bill passed Wednesday is called “Collin’s Law” after Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student who died after ingesting nitrous oxide in 2018. A version of the legislation stalled last year, but it gained momentum after the March death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz in another alleged fraternity hazing.
Seven people pleaded guilty to charges in the Wiant case. Seven current or former fraternity members have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the Foltz case.
Under the legislation, hazing violations under existing prohibitions would become second-degree misdemeanors. New prohibitions would make it a third-degree felony to recklessly permit or participate in hazing that involves forced consumption of drugs or alcohol and causes someone serious physical harm.
The measure also requires that college campuses provide anti-hazing training for students and faculty, and provide information online about all reported hazing violations.
Sen. Stephanie Kunze, a Republican from Hilliard who was one of the bill’s sponsors, said she hopes the combination of stiffer penalties and more education makes people think twice about any involvement in hazing.
The bill now goes to the House for consideration.
8 file petitions to become next Cleveland mayor
CLEVELAND (AP) — Eight candidates have filed petitions to become Cleveland’s next mayor.
The nonpartisan race is considered wide open after Frank Jackson announced last month that he would not seek a fifth four-year term. Jackson is the longest-serving mayor in Cleveland history.
Candidates will face off in a primary on Sept. 14, with the two top vote-getters meeting in the Nov. 2 general election.
The candidates are Council President Kevin Kelley, Councilman Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Mayor Dennis Kucinich, former Councilman Zack Reed, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Simmons.
It will be the first mayor’s race without an incumbent since 2001. Simmons is the only registered Republican in the race.
Wednesday was the filing deadline for submitting petitions.
Child found safe after SUV is stolen at gas station
COLUMBUS (AP) — A young child who was in an SUV stolen from a gas station in Ohio’s capital city on Thursday morning was later found unharmed, authorities said.
The vehicle was stolen shortly before 8 a.m. and was found about an hour later in the parking lot of a business that is not far from the gas station, authorities said. The 4-year-old child, who was sitting in the back seat when the SUV was stolen, was found safe in the vehicle.
Authorities did not release any information about the child or provide further details on the SUV theft, which remains under investigation.
The man who took the SUV remains at large. It’s not clear if he knew the child was in the vehicle when it was taken, authorities said.