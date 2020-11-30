DEFIANCE — Hallie Nagel has joined the State Bank Bowling Green and Luckey offices as a banking center sales manager.
Hallie graduated with honors from Lourdes University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. She is an active community member involved in various nonprofits including: Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health Services Board (finance committee, board member), Perrysburg Area Historical Museum (treasurer), Rotary Club of Perrysburg (member), and Rise and Refer BNI (secretary, treasurer).
She can be reached in Bowling Green at 419-353-0034 or in Luckey at 419.-883-6301. To learn more about State Bank, visit yourstatebank.com.
Headquartered in Defiance, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs.
State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol SBFG.