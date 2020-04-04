When Mike Fairbanks was a college student, he had some lazy habits with his trash.
He said he would lean out his residence hall window and try to heave the bag toward the dumpster. This often resulted in some loose garbage around the area.
Now that Fairbanks is the owner of a refuse company — and his employees are on the garbage front lines through coronavirus — he’s got a different perspective.
“The first and foremost thing is protecting our guys. If one goes down, we’ll have to quarantine,” said Fairbanks, owner of NAT in Bradner.
He and other representatives from trash companies are asking that customers bag everything — especially those used tissues.
“Bag your trash and be considerate to others,” Fairbanks said. “There are too many people not taking that seriously.”
Fairbanks has 15 employees with 10-12 trucks on the road everyday, almost all in Wood County. He has 7,000 residential customers.
If possible, he asked that when customers take their bins to the curb, they use a disinfectant spray around them.
While the COVID-19 crisis is going on, payments may not be left on the carts for pickup, Fairbanks added.
Cathy Pauls, owner of Paul’s Refuse Pick Up in Weston, said they have 1,200 customers in the area. Her five employees wear thick, rubber gloves and protective clothing, she said.
She, too, called for a little more thought and respect in placing refuse by the curb.
“Please keep your trash in bags. Don’t have any loose stuff,” Pauls said.
Last weekend’s collection was a challenge after high winds hit the area. Pauls asked that when people put garbage out, they tightly close the lids on bins and don’t over stuff bags to prevent breakage.
She said she’s never seen a challenge like this in her 52 years of business.
Republic Services last week decided to suspend bulk item pick-up. They are also only going to pick up bagged trash or container trash, no loose items, according a notice sent out by Lake Township on March 28.
Scott Cabauatan, municipal services manager for Republic Services, said he has been in the industry for 27 years.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. This is quite frankly unprecedented on all levels,” he said. “We prepare playbooks, but you can’t prepare a playbook for everything.
“Being a large national company, we’ve responded to disasters — hurricanes, flooding — but a pandemic is a new chapter.”
Cabauatan said that the top priority is to keep employees and customers safe. The company has implemented staggered start times for employees, to keep with social distancing guidelines, and has put sanitizers in all the trucks.
The next goal is to keep picking up solid trash, with bulk items, yard waste and recyclables taking a back seat.
“Those collections don’t typically pose a health hazard,” Cabauatan said. “Our primary concern in a time like this is we make sure the solid waste is prioritized.”
Republic serves 30,000 households outside Toledo, which is a major customer, he said. Republic, which has 125 employees in the area, also has the recycling contract for Bowling Green.
Cabauatan asked that customers pay more attention to what’s going in the recycling bin. Over the last month, there has been more contamination, he said. Items placed in recycling bins or carts should not be bagged.
Recyclingsimplified.com is a good source to check, he said, or go to the local municipality’s website.