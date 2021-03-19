Chris Burch braves the wind and rain while watching over his post Thursday afternoon at the corner of Conneaut Avenue and Haskins Road in Bowling Green. Burch has been at his post, mornings and afternoons, during the school year, for the past six years making sure children from Conneaut Elementary make it safely across the street. Burch, who is the retired vice president of labor relations for the Compass Group, graduated from Bowling Green State University with a business degree in 1966. He was based in Charlotte, North Carolina, for his career but traveled extensively in the job.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Perrysburg school board disciplines member
- Updated: BG board rescinds vote to return to full-time in-person classes
- BGSU student arrested for trespass, falsification
- NB residents arrested for obstructing official business
- Blessed to be in Otsego
- Outdoor ceremony proposed for BG High School graduation
- Mask mandate extended in BG
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.