PERRYSBURG— A man walking near a fuel pump at a Lake Township truck stop was hit by a semi-truck and taken to a Toledo hospital.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said the accident occurred Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Love’s Travel Stop on Baker Road.
A semi-truck hit the St. Louis, Missouri, man, who was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Hummer said.
“Really no fault, it was an accidental situation,” he said. “The truck driver was pulling up to pumps, couldn’t see. The poor guy felt terrible.”
The driver involved is from Staten Island, New York.