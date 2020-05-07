The St. Aloysius Food Pantry is open and operating at its normal hours, which are 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The pantry is located at the church office at 150 S. Enterprise St. Access the pantry at the Clough Street parking lot/office entrance.
The pantry is staffed by a group of compassionate, dedicated volunteers, according to a news release. In this time of coronavirus the volunteers are practicing the appropriate health recommendations of social distancing, facial coverings, frequent handwashing and disinfecting our carts.
A pre-packed “bin” of pantry items, as well as fresh produce and bakery items, are available. No ID or proof of income is required. The client’s signature attests to meeting income requirements.
For more information, contact the receptionist at the church office weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 419-352-4195.