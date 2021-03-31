PERRYSBURG — Spring brush pick-up begins Monday at 7 a.m. for city residents.
Crews will start pick-up on the east side of town and work west. They will not return once a house has been passed.
City crews will take branches, bushes, logs, stumps, firewood and Christmas trees. If other items such as ornamental grasses, weeds, sod or leaves are mixed with the brush pile, everything will be left and the homeowner will be responsible for removal of all items.
Instructions for brush preparation are as follows:
• Limit on length is 12 inches long.
• All brush must be placed at the curb, not in the alley.
• Pile brush parallel with street away from mailboxes, trees, fire hydrants and light poles.
• Stack loosely. Do not tie into bundles.
• Place small clippings and twigs in personal garbage cans, not city issued toters.
Information on yard waste and large item pick up is available by calling the Department of Public Service at 419-872-8020, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and on the city website at www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us.