The Ohio governor called out a Wood County sleepover for spreading coronavirus.
At Thursday’s press conference, Mike DeWine said nine cases resulted from a sleepover held by an athletic team in the county.
The Wood County Health Department was contacted for further information and released this statement:
“Releasing additional details about the outbreak the governor mentioned today would risk identifying people who are involved and releasing protected health information that we are legally obligated to protect. We are investigating, including speaking with anyone considered a close contact of someone who is positive, according to CDC and state guidelines.”
Also at Thursday’s media briefing DeWine said that senior centers and adult daycares could begin reopening on Sept. 21.
“By delaying the opening until Sept. 21, we are providing time for each center to properly prepare based on the order’s guidelines,” DeWine said. “Each center should consider a variety of factors when determining its ability to reopen, including the case status in the surrounding community.”
The Ohio Association of Senior Centers and those representing adult day centers nationally and locally assisted in developing the ResponsibleRestart Ohio plan for adult day care and senior centers. The full plan and health order will be posted at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
DeWine also announced that a statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s more than 765 assisted living facilities is now underway to offer baseline saliva testing to all staff and residents at no cost to the facilities.
The tests can be self-performed or performed with assistance, under the observance of licensed medical staff. Baseline saliva tests are minimally invasive and provide reliable results in approximately 48 hours upon the lab’s receipt.
DeWine also released this week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health indicates that nine counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread.
“Ohio continues to see a shift in virus spread. In urban areas, where residents have been wearing masks longer, we’re seeing spread decline, but rural areas are seeing more spread,” he said. “The best ways to stop the virus continue to be staying home when you can, wearing your mask and social distancing when you go out, and washing your hands often.”
Wood County remains at level 2 (see page 2 for case details).
Increase to level 3: Clark, Lorain, Preble, Trumbull
Continue at level 3: Clermont, Erie, Franklin, Lucas, Mercer
Decrease to Level 2: Brown, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Licking, Marion, Montgomery, Muskingum
Decrease to Level 1: Highland, Huron, Jefferson, Morgan, Richland, Ross
DeWine also asked the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors to send up to $1.5 billion in dividend payments to Ohio employers this fall. This dividend equals approximately 100% of the premiums paid in policy year 2019. Dividends like this, as well as previous ones, are possible because of strong investment returns on employer premiums, a declining number of claims each year, prudent fiscal management, and employers who work hard to improve workplace safety and reduce injury claims.
If approved, this would be the second dividend of $1 billion or more since April and the third dividend since 2019. BWC anticipated providing a dividend next year, but with board approval, they will issue one now to provide some immediate economic relief to employers amid the ongoing pandemic. Checks would be distributed by BWC in late October.
DeWine asked BWC’s Board of Directors to approve of a second distribution of face coverings to Ohio employers and their workforce as part of BWC’s Protecting Ohio’s Workforce- We’ve Got You Covered program. This second round will consist of approximately 23 million masks to employers and are meant to replace any masks that have exhausted their effective use. DeWine has also asked that BWC work to purchase as many masks as possible made in Ohio.
In the first distribution of face coverings, BWC shipped 20.6 masks to 197,000 employers and their workforce.
(Information from Sentinel-Tribune staff and DeWine’s press release.)