The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will open the Splash Pad connected to the pool Wednesday through Friday from noon-5 p.m.
This will be free of charge to the community on a first come, first serve basis.
The pool complex was scheduled to be closed these days due to the start of Bowling Green City Schools classes. With the postponement of the start of classes and the anticipated hot weather and high heat indexes, the department is able to provide access to the Splash Pad for these days.
The whole pool complex will be open on the weekends only now through Labor Day. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.