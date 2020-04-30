FREMONT – Spiegel Grove, the 25-acre grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, reopened to the public on Friday. Hayes Presidential buildings remain closed.
Hayes Presidential asks visitors to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance at Spiegel Grove and to stay home if they are feeling sick or have symptoms of coronavirus. Wearing masks is also recommended.
Spiegel Grove is reopening in conjunction with the city of Fremont’s parks again being accessible to the public. Hayes Presidential staff have been working with the city and Sandusky County Health Department on coordinating efforts to minimize spread of the virus.
The Grove has been closed to the public since March 28. Its reopening is the first in a series of steps to begin Hayes Presidential’s full reopening to the public.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.