Corey Speweik attributed a broad base of experience as an attorney in private practice and as a municipal solicitor for his winning the Republican Party Primary for election as common pleas judge for Wood County.
He also said that outside forces related to the coronavirus had an impact.
Speweik won with 3,661 votes (53.9%), to 3,128 votes received by David Romaker Jr. According to the Wood County Board of Elections, all results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday.
“What I heard from people was experience. People wanted someone with experience, in all areas of the court,” Speweik said. “As someone who has represented a lot of people and a lot of government entities across the county, I’m fortunate to meet a lot of people and show them my experience first hand.”
Speweik works in both the public sector and in private practice. His own general law practice is called Speweik Law, where he assists clients with most areas of law, including estates, family law, real estate law and small business law.
Speweik is also the prosecuting attorney for several municipalities, including Wayne, Bradner, Risingsun, West Millgrove and Luckey.
”It’s called the solicitor. It means that you are the chief law enforcement officer, village attorney and prosecutor, so you are the chief prosecutor for those municipalities. It’s a statutorily created position,” he said.
“I received questions from people as recently as today about when they needed to have their ballots in. A lot of them were still under the impression that it still went until June,” Speweik said. “Compound that initial bad information with the fact that people are out of their regular way of doing things. They are out of their element with all these different stay-at-home mandates.”
In addition to the cancellation of in-person voting on March 17, Gov. Mike DeWine had initially called for the election to be held in June. That was changed by the state legislature to the April date, simultaneously making the remainder of the election absentee ballot only.
Those changes brought about by DeWine also uniquely impacted this race. When he made those changes Speweik filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of Ohio.
“We said, ‘Hey, you can’t do that. The constitution and the legislature picks times for the elections.’ Unfortunately the Supreme Court didn’t weigh in on it until four in the morning. They didn’t really give a reason why they didn’t rule in our favor,” Speweik said. “My goal, and the way I practice law and I ran my campaign was that we follow the rules and follow the law. So I would hope that, if anything, I hope that people would see that despite personal opinion, prejudices, biases or thoughts about the current situation, my purpose was to see that the law was upheld.”
He had people commenting about the case on social media, both positively and negatively. In fact, he thinks it may have hurt his numbers.
Speweik will face Democrat Joel Kuhlman in the November election. Kuhlman ran unopposed in the primary.