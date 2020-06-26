FINDLAY — A Spencerville woman was killed and her husband suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle veered off Interstate 75 near Findlay on Tuesday.
Julie Sheets, 60, was pronounced dead on arrival at Blanchard Valley Hospital following the single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 8:20 p.m.
A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated a 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Ronald Sheets, 69, Spencerville, was traveling southbound on I-75 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned.
Both riders were ejected. Neither were wearing safety helmets. Alcohol or drug impairment are not suspected.
The patrol was assisted by Findlay Fire, HANCO EMS and Dick’s Towing.