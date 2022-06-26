WALBRIDGE — A speed monitoring machine in the village is a tool for safety for residents and data for police, according to the mayor.
The village purchased the used, portable Evolis speed monitoring machine for $3,000, Mayor Ed Kolanko said.
“We do get a lot of complaints about people speeding,” he said.
At a recent council meeting, Kolanko shared some data, which was collected June 2-13 on East Union Street and Tyler Drive where the speed limit in the residential area is 25 mph.
The average speed of the 16,162 vehicles approaching westbound was 22.80 mph, with 25 mph for the 85 percentile.
In the receding eastbound lanes, the average speed was 24.84 mph, with 28 mph in the 85th percentile.
The device will be rotated around Walbridge, as there are complaints or if the police deem it as helpful.
“We can move it around the village,” Kolanko said.
It’s used to address complaints, and also as a safety tool to make people aware of their speed, he said.
“This is a tool that allows us to collect data. It doesn’t take anybody’s picture. It doesn’t give tickets,” he said. “It makes people aware of their speed, so they tend to slow down a little bit.”
It also provides statistical data to the police officers.
“It’s a reminder to people. It’s a positive tool in the community,” Kolanko said.
It’s also providing some useful information, he said.
“Numbers don’t lie,” Kolanko said.
Even though the speed number is only visible from one side of the road, it records on both sides, Kolanko said.
The average is about a 3 mph difference, from the side that is flashing the speed, to the side that it is not, he said.
In other business, council revisited replacing the 40-year-old gazebo at Veterans Park. The cost could be $30,000, said Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas, who is chair of the parks and recreation committee.
Council asked Mike Adkins, village administrator, to get some quotes.
The issue was also discussed last summer. Council had hoped to obtain grant funding.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard that the parks and recreation committee will propose hiring a ballpark person next year, for the restrooms and concessions, and to help with trash.
Hart-Douglas said that sometimes there are four games in one night at Railway Park, and Loop Park has been busy, too.
• Heard that Dry Creek is on the maintenance schedule in the next two-three weeks.
• Heard Kolanko say they are looking at developing a QR code that could be put at the parks. When it is scanned, it would tell about the history of the park.
• Set Dec. 4 for the Christmas tree lighting in Veterans Park.
• Canceled the July 6 council meeting.
• Excused Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt, who was absent.