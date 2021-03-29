Bill Moorman, chief of Bowling Green’s Fire Division, delivers a meal to Gary Wade on Friday. Last week, elected officials joined volunteers on their meal delivery routes for seniors around the county. The Wood County Committee on Aging has been delivering meals to homebound seniors since 1981. Currently, they are providing hot, nutritious meals to more than 750 seniors each weekday.
