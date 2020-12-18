John Rensch sets up a Christmas tree atop the roof of home owner Ralph Wolfe in North Baltimore Tuesday morning. The stately two-story house on South Main Street soon will sparkle with hundreds of holiday lights from more than 20 Christmas trees. Wolfe’s father, Ralph Sr., bought the house in 1959, when the younger Wolfe was a graduate student at Indiana University, working on his Ph.D.
Sparkling with lights
