Southeastern Container has received Efficiency Smart’s Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award. The award was presented Tuesday to the company in recognition of its commitment and innovation in reducing energy use, which was demonstrated by its successful implementation of energy-efficient measures in Bowling Green.
Southeastern Container’s Bowling Green plant has worked with Efficiency Smart for almost a decade to reduce energy use and operational costs.
During this time, the company has completed large-scale LED and efficient industrial machinery and process upgrades. Most recently, the company upgraded its injection molding and blow molding machines.
Southeastern Container is expected to save 5.3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually, $452,467 annually, and more than $6.7 million over the lifetime of its installed upgrades. The energy savings are the equivalent of the annual energy used by 480 homes.
“Bowling Green is committed to the success of its local industries and businesses, said Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher. “Our community is also committed to the sustainability initiatives demonstrated by this project. I look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Southeastern Container and Efficiency Smart and applaud Southeastern Container’s commitment to sustainable solutions like energy efficiency.”
Southeastern Container worked with an Efficiency Smart energy consultant and account manager for technical project assistance and to verify potential savings. Additionally, Efficiency Smart provided an incentive to reduce the cost of the upgrades. These resources were made possible through a partnership between Efficiency Smart and the City of Bowling Green, designed to save Bowling Green Municipal Utilities electric customers money through energy efficiency.
Southeastern Container is a manufacturing cooperative that produces plastic bottles and pre-forms primarily for Coca-Cola. Its mission is to be a leader in environmentally sustainable packaging within the bottling community, a goal that aligns closely with Coca-Cola’s goal to reduce its global greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.
“Southeastern Container’s continued investment in new equipment in Bowling Green is proof of the relationship developed with Efficiency Smart and the City of Bowling Green toward achieving Coca Cola’s sustainability goals,” said Tyler Williams, plant engineer for Southeastern Container.
“We are delighted to recognize Southeastern Container for making energy-efficient upgrades,” said Sean Clement, director of Efficiency Smart. “These projects showcase its vision and commitment to reducing energy use and saving money, and the company will enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency for years to come.”
The Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award recognizes entities that have completed substantial energy efficiency projects. To be considered for the award, organizations must be an electric customer of a utility that partners with Efficiency Smart and complete a project that results in significant energy savings for the community.
Southeastern Container is the 40th recipient of the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award since its inception in 2013. Southeastern Container was the inaugural winner of the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency Award when it launched in 2013 and is the first company to receive the award a second time.
More information about the services and financial incentives available to Bowling Green Municipal Utilities electric customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at www.efficiencysmart.org/bowling-green-ohio or by calling 877-889-3777.
Efficiency Smart helps residents, businesses and communities use less energy and save money through energy efficiency services. Since its launch in 2011, it has served more than 60 communities in multiple states. Efficiency Smart was established by American Municipal Power for the benefit of its member communities. It is administered under contract with VEIC. Operations are based in Columbus, Ohio.