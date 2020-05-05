The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division is scheduled to begin replacing sewer laterals within the South Maple Street project area on Monday.
Crews will close South Maple, from Pearl to Wooster streets, from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. If possible, the road will reopen at the end of the work day; however, there may be times the road will remain closed for safety reasons.
Local access will be maintained throughout this process. It is expected that this portion of the project will last until mid-June.
Once all of the affected sewer laterals are replaced, crews will transition to replacing the water main line.
Visit www.bgohio.org/capitalprojects to view a full description of this project and others.