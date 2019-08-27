South Main School vandalized

Someone broke a window at the former South Main Elementary School to gain entrance to the building.
The report was made at 8:47 a.m. Sunday by the caretaker, Donald Collins, Toledo.
Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:59 pm
