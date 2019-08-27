South Main School vandalized - Sentinel-Tribune: News

South Main School vandalized

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:59 pm

South Main School vandalized

Someone broke a window at the former South Main Elementary School to gain entrance to the building.

The report was made at 8:47 a.m. Sunday by the caretaker, Donald Collins, Toledo.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:59 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]