Beer taps of South African Brewery brands, Castle, Castle Light and Black Label, are seen through the window of a closed bar in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, May 7, 2020. South African Breweries, the second biggest brewer in the world, says it may have to destroy 400 million bottles of the beer because of the country's ban on alcohol sales during its lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)