Quartets from the Voices of Harmony chorus are preparing to fill hearts with the sound of four-part harmony, as they deliver Singing Valentines on Feb. 14.
A limited number of in-person Singing Valentines (with quartets performing one song plus a rose and personalized card) will be delivered masked and socially-distanced throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
The cost of in-person deliveries is $45. Other coronavirus-friendly options include a Video Valentine (1 pre-recorded song and a personalized message) to send to loved ones for $20, or a live song and message that will be delivered over the phone for $10.
Orders can be placed online via the Voices of Harmony website at www.thevoicesofharmony.org, by calling 888-741-7464 (option 3), or by e-mailing thevoicesofharmony@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.thevoicesofharmony.org.
The Barbershop Harmony Society is an international singing organization with over 25,000 members throughout the United States and Canada (and affiliate organizations throughout the world). The society offers a broad program of music education for men and women interested in furthering their knowledge and appreciation of a cappella vocal music. Local chapters such as the Northwest Ohio Chapter also support a number of charitable causes.
For more information on Singing Valentines or the Northwest Ohio Voices of Harmony, call 888-741-SING (7464) or visit the www.thevoicesofharmony.org. For information outside the local area, call 866-799-SING (7464).
Visit the group in person on Tuesday evenings from 7-9:45 p.m. at the Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Road.