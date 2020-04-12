A Bowling Green band has created an ode to Dr. Amy Acton, the director of Ohio health and constant force at Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conferences.
Sheri Wells-Jensen wrote the song,“Amy (a song for Dr. Amy Acton)” and the lead singer is her husband Jason.
The was released on Friday night on YouTube and by Sunday morning had more than 12,000 views.
Wells-Jensen is a member of the Dr. Amy Acton Facebook Fan Club and does enjoy listening to the afternoon press conferences.
“The hook, the thing that originally made me want to do the song, is the lyric, ‘Amie, what you gonna do?’ And it’s like, yeah Amy, what are we gonna do? Ahhh! That part was already written and all you have to do is read it and hear it today. You immediately hear it and it’s a love song and it’s frustration, and also that we have to get each other through this,” Sheri said.
“It’s one of those songs that starts writing itself, because it’s a love song, a fan club kind of song, but it has that other layer,” Jason Wells said. “It’s a lyric that can be interpreted in the original way, and in a new context in a whole different context at the same time.”
The song took about an hour to write, but they had something to build from. It’s a cover of the Pure Prairie League song “Amie,” with modified lyrics.
“You’re standing around, not touching your face, and suddenly something comes to you. Then it’s just a matter of working out the details,” Wells-Jensen said.
The lyrical inspiration came in waves, with a little help from a friend.
“I wrote lyrics for a while and then I felt like I was missing a thing, so I called a friend of mine and I said I need a brain dump from you. I obviously haven’t been looking at Amy. I needed details that I didn’t have,” said Wells-Jensen, who is vision impaired. “My friend Rebecca Conklin (Kleiboemer), who is also a giant Amy Acton fan, we just texted back and forth for about an hour. She just gave me everything she could think of.”
The brain dump was completely unedited. It included visual details, like the reference to Acton never touching her face. “You stand there in your coat with such control and grace. I’ve never seen you scowl; I’ve never seen you touch your face!”
Those twists are a hallmark of her writing with the GRÜBS, also known as the Grande Royale Ükulelists of the Black Swamp, songs. In this case, it’s not technically a GRÜBS piece.
“There are no ukuleles in it at all and it’s only three quarter’s GRÜBS,” Sheri said.
“I love the way Jason sings it. He sings it exactly the way I wanted him to. Jason is a super genius lyric interpreter. He sang it exactly how it was in my head, because he used to sing the regular song, when that group of us who used to sing at Peace Church used to play,” Sheri said.
As the name suggests, the full GRÜBS band is entirely made up on ukuleles, but on this song Sheri plays banjo, Jason is on bass guitar, Scott Kelly plays acoustic guitar and Anne Kidder plays piano.
They are already planning to do a full studio recording and there is a ukulele version in the works for the GRÜBS, but they wanted to get this out now, in support of Acton and her message.
Ironically, social distancing is part of the song’s unusual sound. On past recordings, the band members would all be together in the same sound studio, frequently using the same microphone. It had to be recorded in parts that were edited together.
“We love her and she’s going a great job. Yet this is really hard. People waver and they’re scared and they’re alone. Just like the original lyric said. So it’s a natural fit,” Wells-Jensen said.
