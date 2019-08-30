Something to cheer about

Travis Sherman (middle), of Rossford, cheers with fellow Bowling Green State University students at Doyt Perry Stadium while the football team takes on Morgan State during BG’s home opener Thursday evening.
Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 8:44 am
Travis Sherman (middle), of Rossford, cheers with fellow Bowling Green State University students at Doyt Perry Stadium while the football team takes on Morgan State during BG’s home opener Thursday evening.
Posted in News, Front Page on Friday, August 30, 2019 8:44 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]