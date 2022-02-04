This May 8, 2019, file photo, shows a sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. A group of survivors of decades-old sexual abuse by a long-dead Ohio State team doctor have appealed a judge's dismissal of their lawsuits against the university. Hundreds of men allege that Richard Strauss abused them at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home or at an off-campus clinic, and some of those men reported multiple instances. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)