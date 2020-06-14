PERRYSBURG — Due to changes in the recycling commodities market, the city’s recycling collector. Republic Services, is no longer accepts some items for curbside recycling collection.
Those items are aerosol cans, aluminum foil, baby bottles, CD and DVD cases, pizza boxes, plastic toys and shredded paper.
All these items should be placed in the gray refuse Toter, not in the blue recycle Toter.
By putting these items in the blue recycle Toter, the city will be charged $130/ton (versus $35.88/ton in the gray Toter).
It is essential that all recycling be clean, dry and loose in the recycle Toter. No plastic bags can be placed in the blue recycle Toter.
Drop-off for small electronic recycling reopens at the department of public service opens Monday.
Small electronics recycling is again available at the Department of Public Service, located at 11980 Roachton Road, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. No televisions or CRT computer monitors are accepted. Televisions may be recycled at Environmental Recycling in Bowling Green (419-354-6110) or Best Buy (www.bestbuy.com) in Toledo. Fees are charged; contact them for details.
As a reminder, cardboard may be recycled in the blue recycle Toter. Excess cardboard may be taken to the Wood County Solid Waste Management District, located at 26609 Lime City Road, or to the Bowling Green Recycling Center, 1040 North College Drive, Bowling Green.
For additional information about refuse and recycling, contact the department of public service at 419 872 8020.