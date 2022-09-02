Water Woes Mississippi

Jeremy Myers, left, of the Aids Healthcare Foundation delivers water to Shaun Brown in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. 

 AP Photo/Steve Helber

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials set up emergency distribution centers for handouts of water and hand sanitizer Thursday in the capital city of Jackson, as efforts to restore a flood-impaired, long-troubled water system continued.

Jackson's residents were already under a boil-water order before flooding from the Pearl River exacerbated long-standing problems at one of the city's two water treatment plants.

