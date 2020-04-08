Looking at a 20% decrease in state funding and falling enrollment, Bowling Green State University is bracing for the financial impact of the coronavirus.
The university administration is forming a committee to come up with options and is considering not renewing some faculty contracts.
“While we were initially in a solid financial position, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has already discussed a 20% decrease in state funding starting in May and continuing through the next fiscal year,“ wrote President Rodney Rogers in a letter released Wednesday.
The BGSU Faculty Senate passed a resolution Tuesday to possibly protect 60 Qualified Rank Faculty, also known as non-tenure track faculty.
“We reached an understanding with the university about extending a deadline, in terms of when 60 Qualified Rank Faculty’s contracts would be renewed. We agreed to extend the deadline,” said David Jackson president of the faculty association. “Basically, the university extended the deadline on when they would notify those faculty from April 1 to May 15 and we negotiated a severance salary package for any of the faculty who are not renewed.”
The faculty affected are those in their first three years at BGSU. Many of those affected already received renewal letters in March. Since then, the letters have been revoked.
Those not re-appointed for the 2020-21 academic year, will receive:
• Severance pay
• Re-appointment options
• Reinstatement rights
• First consideration in part-time teaching positions
• Health benefits through Aug. 31
• Status will not affect summer teaching assignments
• Unemployment will not be contested and will affirm that the non-renewal is due to COVID-19.
The faculty association has approximately 750 members.
Additionally, the Faculty Senate also encouraged the BGSU administration to renew the contracts of these 60 faculty members.
“It’s an indication of the uncertainty facing the university in terms of budgeted enrollment. Rodney’s an optimist and so am I. This is the toughest moment to be an optimist, given that we are probably entering a particularly devastating phase of the pandemic. When it’s over, we will still need higher education,” Jackson said.
BGSU is giving refunds for room and board, that coincide with the switch to online courses.
Other discussions center around the unknown level of fall enrollment.
“The situation is certainly a complicated one. It is both a budgetary one and an enrollment one, and of course the two are related,” Jackson said.
The university has already frozen non-essential spending and hiring.
“If you have ideas on how to reduce or avoid costs, please provide your feedback. Additionally, this week I will be announcing a COVID-19 Financial Impact Ad Hoc Committee. This advisory group comprised of faculty, staff, students and administrators will need to quickly begin to evaluate the many options that we have begun to consider,” Rogers said. “We will prioritize the teaching and research mission of our university. We will see more reductions in non-academic areas that do not directly focus on students and student success. We must become more flexible and adaptable to succeed in a post-COVID-19 world.”
The union is bracing for the impact.
“I hope this makes it into any article about this, the BGSU Faculty Association doesn’t negotiate with the university over the budget. They will hear our input in conversations that we have with them, but the budget is not a subject of collective bargaining, so we don’t have a formal say in the budget. When they make decisions about the budget, we respond through contractual means,” Jackson said.