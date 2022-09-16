Bowling Green officials received a report of someone attempting to gain entrance into a residence by claiming they were there to read the utility meters inside, the city said in a Friday press release.

In most cases, meter reading and utility access will take place outside of the residence. Residents are reminded that city staff, and contractors, will be wearing uniforms, driving marked vehicles, and carrying proper identification. Residents may also call the relevant city department to verify identity.

