Kara Oberlander (right) takes advantage of the warm temperatures while eating lunch with her mother, Deanne Simpson, Thursday afternoon at Bowling Green City Park.
featured
Social at the park
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wood County has third coronavirus case
- Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Wood County
- Eight coronavirus cases confirmed in Wood County
- Perrysburg man who stole $234,000 from community center gets 7 years in prison
- 12 coronavirus cases in Wood County
- EMA daily update on coronavirus: Wood County has 10 cases
- Rossford woman going to prison for using drugs around child
- Prom canceled, graduation moved for BG schools
- 'This is what we train for' — National Guard soldiers help at I-75 crash scene
- Updated: Men get jail time for Waffle House assault, intimidation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.