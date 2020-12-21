Remembrances – heartfelt and, at times, emotional – were offered to honor Neocles Leontis during Monday’s council meeting.
Leontis, who was in his first year of his first term on Bowling Green City Council, died Dec. 8 following a crash on Ohio 25, near Nims Road. Monday’s meeting was the first meeting held since his death.
Prior to the start of the meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh asked that, following the Pledge of Allegiance, all in attendance remain standing and observe a moment of silence. Afterwards, he asked if those on council wished to offer any words of their own.
Councilman Bill Herald requested that “the administration put together for the next council meeting a resolution honoring Neocles and, once we vote on that, at the appropriate time, when his wife, Vassiliki is comfortable to come, we would like to present that to her.”
Vassiliki Leontis was in the car with her husband at the time of the crash and was injured.
“This has been a very difficult two weeks for many, many people in our community,” Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said. “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that Neocles was so deeply loved by so many people. I feel Neocles, upon pondering what he meant to our community, I feel he was actually a gift.
“It was such an honor having a person of his intelligence and such an honored educator among us on city council. But he was really far more than an educator, he was a committed humanitarian who spoke out whenever and wherever he could to protect all people,” she said. “Tonight is our first meeting without him and I feel it’s a very painful time right now, not having him amongst us, as he should be.”
“Neocles seemed to fit more into any given day than most people do in a week,” recalled John Zanfardino, calling Leontis “my brilliant friend.”
He also discussed Leontis’ creation of the Bowling Green Green Team, his advocacy for the environment, and his work with the Columbia Gas home audit program.
“Ultimately Bowling Green was in a special category where a really very consumer-friendly package that was meant to be temporary was made ongoing for Bowling Green” by Columbia Gas, he said, due to Leontis’ efforts.
“He had numerical goals of how many houses he wanted to see have that audit in X amount of time,” Zanfardino said, adding that Leontis met with major local landlords so that they would update their own properties with the audits. “He’s a virtually irreplaceable, one-of-a-kind person.”
Councilwoman Rachel Phipps said that she met Leontis six years ago, and contacted him after reading about his discussions at council meetings regarding the environmental and energy issues. She called him a real-life example of someone who worked every day to make the world a better place.
“I admired Neocles’ passion for the causes for which he advocated,” and his concerns for all citizens in the city, said Councilman Greg Robinette, adding that Leontis worked to make the city an even better place to work and live in. He closed his comments with a personal prayer for Leontis.
“It’s been such a sudden chance that I think some of us are still struggling to come to grips with it,” Hollenbaugh said. “In times like this, I try to look at the big picture and we all came to this place in different ways. Some of us were born here, some of us came to college here and never left.
“I came to Bowling Green because it was between here and there, and I’ve been here ever since. But I think that the place that we live in, and the shared values that we have impact who we are as individuals. And I also believe that at the end of the day, any individual that has an impact on the place that we live has done the best they can. And Neocles has done the best he can,” Hollenbaugh closed, wiping away tears.
Mayor Mike Aspacher thanked council members for their words.
“I think each of you, in your own ways, have identified … his many qualities that will be missed,” he said. “I will say that, from my own perspective, Neocles’ virtues were many. I was always really impressed by his intellect, by his persistence, and his ability to think big and identify big issues and asking big questions.
“He will be missed.”