WESTON — The two men who crashed their snowmobiles earlier this month in Weston Township drove off a bridge into a ditch.
One of the drivers died as a result of his injuries.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, two snowmobiles were traveling north in a farm field north of U.S. 6 near the railroad tracks. The drivers approached a ditch with a bridge.
Gary Scott drove off the north side of the bridge and struck the north ditch bank as Derrick Duncan followed. Duncan also struck the ditch bank.
Scott, 35, of Perrysburg, was taken by Weston EMS to Wood County Hospital with fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet and was ejected from his 2004 Arctic Cat snowmobile.
Duncan, 32, of Bowling Green, was taken by Weston EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
He also was wearing a helmet and was ejected from his 2008 Polaris snowmobile.
The accident happened at 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash.