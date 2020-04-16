A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area and will run through 4 p.m. Friday.
Snow will move into the area from the west on Friday morning ahead of low pressure tracking out of the Plains. The bulk of the snow will fall in the area on Friday morning, before temperatures warm into the mid 30s.
Accumulations will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces given warmer ground temperatures.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Hancock, Seneca and Huron counties will get snow. The highest amounts will extend from Bowling Green to Toledo and east to Sandusky.
The snow is expected to fall from 5 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.