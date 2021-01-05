NORTH BALTIMORE — Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are encouraged to put on their creative thinking caps and come up with a creative design for a 3 ½ foot tall wooden snow person.
The North Baltimore Public Library is sponsoring the first of a number of events to raise money for the new Christmas Lights for downtown. Wooden snowmen silhouettes will be available at the library.
Pick one up, decorate it with paint, vegetation, clothes and hats and bring it back to the library before Jan. 15. A limited number of silhouettes will be available so pick them up now.
The snow people will be put on display on the lawn in front of the library for everyone to see.
Come into the library with a donation as votes for the best snow person. Each contribution counts toward the total so be generous and vote often.
Voting will close at the end of business on Feb. 5 with the winner being the one with the most money raised. All money raised from the votes will be turned over to the North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce for the Christmas light fund.
Rules:
• Snow person will use the base snowman cutout given out at the library.
• Any media may be used to decorate the snow person but it must be able to withstand being outside on display.
• The snow person may be reclaimed after the display is taken down but must be picked up within one week after the display is taken down in February.
• No snowmen may depict any biased or offensive subject matter.
• All money raised from the contest will be turned over to the chamber of commerce.
• The contest is open to any individual, family, business or organization with a North Baltimore address.
• The snow people must be turned in by end of business on Jan. 15. All votes must be turned in by end of business Feb. 5.
• Contact the library to reserve a snow person to decorate at 419-257-3621.