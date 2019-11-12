Snow, falling temperatures lead to crashes - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Snow, falling temperatures lead to crashes

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:22 pm

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities were investigating two fatal wrecks in snowy and icy conditions and also injuries resulting from multiple crashes during "white-out" conditions in northeastern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says the driver of a semitrailer was ejected and killed early Tuesday after he crashed into a medic unit on Interstate 70 in western Ohio's Clark county. One person was killed Tuesday morning and several injured in a crash involving 16 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike in Richfield in northeastern Ohio, during low visibility from snow.

