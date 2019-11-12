Snow, falling temperatures lead to crashes

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities were investigating two fatal wrecks in snowy and icy conditions and also injuries resulting from multiple crashes during "white-out" conditions in northeastern Ohio.
The State Highway Patrol says the driver of a semitrailer was ejected and killed early Tuesday after he crashed into a medic unit on Interstate 70 in western Ohio's Clark county. One person was killed Tuesday morning and several injured in a crash involving 16 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike in Richfield in northeastern Ohio, during low visibility from snow.