Coronavirus has been a hair-raising experience for area salons.
But after several weeks of a state-mandated closure, many are prepared to open.
If it is nice out Friday, A Cut Above in Bowling Green will have its doors open – literally and figuratively.
Owner Annette Dewar plans on propping open the front door, a welcoming and fresh air gesture.
“Anything I can do to help. … I don’t want to put them in harm’s way,” she said. “We miss what we do.”
She and co-stylist Lana Irick will be in masks and protective gear.
It is a small salon and can only hold two or three other people. The chairs already are at least 8 feet apart so social distancing won’t be an issue, Dewar said.
They will be cleaning combs, capes and curling irons after every customer, who is supposed to walk in wearing a mask but can take it off for service. She also is installing a sneeze guard at the check-out counter.
“I’m just trying to do my best to go above and beyond and make a clean environment for them,” Dewar said.
Once a customer is done, they will be checked out before the next walks in, she said.
They will stop serving coffee and tea, and the candy jar has been put away.
“This is unbelievable … I’ve never run into this in my industry before,” said Dewar, who has owned the business for 30 years.
A Cut Above will follow normal operating hours, but may mark times off to do cleaning.
Dewar and Irick have called all of their clients, and are now booked until the first week of June. They will not take walk-ins.
Salvatore Capelli e Estetica Spa and Beauty Lounge in Levis Commons, Perrysburg, will open on Monday.
The spa and beauty lounge has made a number of changes to adapt to the new reality of life in the a world with COVID-19, said owner Cindi Britt.
“(Clients) will only come in at their appointment time. They will wait out in their cars and we will call them when it is time for them to come in. That’s how we will control having only one person in our entryway,” Britt said.
They have four stylists, three estheticians, three manicurists and a massage therapist.
“We have plenty of space to keep the 6-foot distancing between everybody as well. We’ve always follow the extreme sanitation codes of the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology. So a lot of it isn’t new to us, which is nice. We will be wearing masks,” Britt said. “One of the biggest things is we will be taking the extra time to wipe down our stations and our chairs between each client.”
They will not be requiring clients to wear masks, but they are asking them to do so, in an extra effort to keep everybody safe. Estheticians will be wearing both face shields and masks. They are also asking clients not to talk at the shampoo bowls, because of proximity. They have eight chairs, but will only be using four at a time.
They have been getting a lot of calls to schedule appointments, Britt said.
“I think right now we’re booked solid until the middle of June. We’re very fortunate. We have very loyal clients. They have also been purchasing gift cards through this whole time to just kind of keep the money flowing for us, which was really sweet. They have been patiently waiting and now they are eager to get in,” Britt said. “We’re very excited. For a lot of us it’s not just our job, it’s our hobby. It’s our art. So we’re very excited to come back and see everybody, beyond the relationships we have with our clients.”
Angela Strow and Denise Schutzberg had to move from their salon at Heritage Corners after the federal government closed all nursing homes to visitors March 13.
Schutzberg used to work at Hair Unlimited and immediately called and got them chair space there.
“I feel very lucky getting something like that,” she said.
Then on March 18, salons were closed in Ohio.
“All of a sudden, we were unemployed,” Schutzberg said,
The two each have 27 years of experience total.
There is going to be a strict protocol when they open for business at Hair Unlimited on Friday. There will be three stylists in the shop, which is divided into two areas. Strow and Schutzberg will share a chair and rotate dates.
Customers will have to fill out a questionnaire, asking whether they have washed their hands, have a cough or shortness of breath, have a temperature and if they have traveled outside the state.
The purpose is to track customers that came into the salon, in case one contracts the virus. The duo can then refer back to that day and find who the customer came in contact with.
“For peace of mind for everybody,” Schutzberg said.
They will clean and sanitize after each customer. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Hair Unlimited in Bowling Green has enough space that customers can come in two at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in their car and the stylists will come out and get them.
When they open Friday, Schutzberg said she is working 12 hours. Both are booked into June.
“I want to be as normal as possible even though it’s at a different location,” Schutzberg said.
As soon as they are allowed to reopen Heritage Salon and Spa, they will move back, where they can accommodate both residents and the public.
Stylists at SASS Salon & Spa in Bowling Green will be wearing face shields and masks, said Greg Shepherd, who owns the salon with his wife, Heather.
In the down time, Heather, a stylist, has been doing online training, taking extra classes and getting certifications.
“Last Friday when Gov. DeWine mentioned that we were going to be open May 15, my phone started ringing off the hook, texting, people sending me messages. It’s been a little crazy, but I love it. It makes me feel good that my clients are ready to come back,” Heather said.
Salon Hazelton in Perrysburg will be unveiling new technology for cleaning.
“The most exciting thing we have done is installed a self-cleaning ionization system, that goes right inside your HVAC system,” said owner Greg Hazelton.
The needlepoint bi-polar ionization system uses a combination of ultraviolet light and filters to kill viruses and other pathogens while also filtering out particulates. Hazelton said it is the same type of system that is used in many hospitals and is also installed in the White House.
When the spa opens Friday morning, it will also have a different look. When the mandated shutdown took effect, Hazelton used it as an opportunity to work in improvements.
“We upgraded about 80% of the lighting in the salon,” Hazelton said. They added new adjustable LED flat panel lights and screens between chairs.
“When I say adjustable, it’s actually the hue, or the tone of the light that you can change from a warm tone to a cool tone. For hair color it can really enhance the visibility of your work. They use these panels in new car showrooms to really show of the color of the cars,” he said.
There is also a new clear, flexible acrylic material hangs almost like a curtain, creating an added safety barrier. The chairs were already about 6 feet apart. The salon is having each worker wear a mask and will be taking temperature.s of their clients. He is strongly encouraging masks for clients.
“We’re kind of isolating our stylists and clients with a film that hangs from the ceiling between each station,” Hazelton said. “I don’t know that we can force clients to wear masks and I don’t feel comfortable in telling people that they have to. I’ve heard so many different theories on the whole mask thing. We are asking them to show up with a mask, but not requiring that they wear it the entire time they are here.”
They have also done away with the waiting room concept and will be asking the client to call the front desk upon arrival.
Cleaning policies were changed before the shutdown. Each client is provided with a spray bottle of alcohol for use in the salon and then each station is also wiped down between clients. At close each day there will be a complete cleaning of all hard surfaces, including the floors.