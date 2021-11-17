The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Holiday Parade will step off on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.
New this year is bleacher seating for about 200 in the Four Corners area.
The first unit will step off from Dill St. followed by an additional twelve streets of units. Timing of the parade looks to have that first parade unit make it to the Four Corners of Main and Wooster Streets as the live broadcast with WTOL-TV begins at 10 a.m.
Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman provide the commentary during the live broadcast.
When selecting where to view the parade, keep in mind that the prime viewing area is in the downtown blocks from Ridge to Washington streets. Main and Wooster Streets will close at 9 a.m. to allow for 30 feet of bleachers to be brought in. The new parklets in the downtown will also create an expanded viewing area.
Grand Marshal will be Mayor Mike Aspacher and the Honorary Grand Marshals will be Gene and Rita Klotz. The Klotzes are being honored in this year’s parade for all their contributions to the Bowling Green community. Their business was a staple in Bowling Green for over 100 years.
The lineup of the participating units includes eight area high school bands including Bowling Green High School Band under the direction of Bruce Corrigan, performing units, floats, community leaders and organizations.
BG Police Division
Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 (Color Guard)
Grand Marshal - Mayor Mike Aspacher
Honorary Grand Marshals - Gene & Rita Klotz
Wood County Hospital
BGSU - President Rodney Rogers
BGSU Cheer and Dance
Wood County Sheriff’s Office
First Alert Defender - WTOL
Public Works Snow Plows
The Beat Dance Company
I Love BG Award Recipient
Theresa Gavarone - Ohio State Senator
Wood County Commissioners
Cub Scouts Pack 422 Conneaut Elementary
Brown Bag Food Project
Wood County Fraternal Order of Police
Otsego High School Band
Bowling Green City Schools
Wood Haven Health Care
Kroger
Farmers and Merchants Bank
BGSU Pershing Rifles Company
Van Buren High School Band
Kabob It
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
BGSU - International Programs & Partnerships
Zeus Award Recipient
Starship
Elmwood High School Band
Sleek Academy and All About the Kids
League of Women Voters
Wood County Humane Society
Cousino Restoration
Bowling Green Manor
Cardinal Stritch High School Band
Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Kiwanis Bowling Green
Wood County District Library
BW Twirlers
Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival
BG Christian Academy
Eastwood High School Band
Athena Award Recipient
Wood County Fair
KIA “Soul” Cars
Miss Sparkle Nation
Not In Our Town, Human Relations Commission and We are One Team
Arcadia High School Band
Wood County Young Democrats
Falcon Outfitters BGSU
H20 Church
First United Methodist Church & Child Learning Center
Patrick Henry High School Band
Maurices
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio
Twizzle Baton Club
Grumpy’s
Wood County Museum
Black Swamp Willys Jeep Collectors
National Tractor Pulling Championships
Outstanding Citizen Award Recipient
Five-Star Baton Company
Sass Salon & Spa
The Sweet Stop
The BGO Pride Association
Cub Scouts Pack 485 St Aloysius
Power of Yesteryear Club
State Bank Gives Truck
Bowling Green High School Marching Band
Santa
Bowling Green Fire Division
To make a donation to support the parade, call 419-353-7945 or visit https://www.bgchamber.net/foundation/.
Several streets will be closed and on-street parking will be prohibited in many downtown locations.
Main Street, from Poe Road to Napoleon Road, and Wooster Street, from Prospect Street and Church Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main Street between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets will also close at approximately 8:30 a.m. In addition, side streets between Poe and Ridge will be utilized for parade preparations from approximately 8-11 a.m. Access to these side streets will be limited to local use.
A truck detour route will be posted.
Parking during the parade will be prohibited on Main between Ridge and Pearl. Vehicles must be removed from Main Street prior to 3 a.m. on Saturday. Any vehicle parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.
On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:
· Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood
· South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl
· Clay Street between North Church and North Grove
· North Grove between Wooster and Poe
Parking will be reinstated on Main Street and other locations after the parade cleanup. All roads impacted by these closures will reopen as soon as possible upon completion of the parade.