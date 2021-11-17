The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Holiday Parade will step off on Saturday at 9:45 a.m.

New this year is bleacher seating for about 200 in the Four Corners area.

The first unit will step off from Dill St. followed by an additional twelve streets of units. Timing of the parade looks to have that first parade unit make it to the Four Corners of Main and Wooster Streets as the live broadcast with WTOL-TV begins at 10 a.m.

Jerry Anderson and Ryan Wichman provide the commentary during the live broadcast.

When selecting where to view the parade, keep in mind that the prime viewing area is in the downtown blocks from Ridge to Washington streets. Main and Wooster Streets will close at 9 a.m. to allow for 30 feet of bleachers to be brought in. The new parklets in the downtown will also create an expanded viewing area.

Grand Marshal will be Mayor Mike Aspacher and the Honorary Grand Marshals will be Gene and Rita Klotz. The Klotzes are being honored in this year’s parade for all their contributions to the Bowling Green community. Their business was a staple in Bowling Green for over 100 years.

The lineup of the participating units includes eight area high school bands including Bowling Green High School Band under the direction of Bruce Corrigan, performing units, floats, community leaders and organizations.

BG Police Division

Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 (Color Guard)

Grand Marshal - Mayor Mike Aspacher

Honorary Grand Marshals - Gene & Rita Klotz

Wood County Hospital

BGSU - President Rodney Rogers

BGSU Cheer and Dance

Wood County Sheriff’s Office

First Alert Defender - WTOL

Public Works Snow Plows

The Beat Dance Company

I Love BG Award Recipient

Theresa Gavarone - Ohio State Senator

Wood County Commissioners

Cub Scouts Pack 422 Conneaut Elementary

Brown Bag Food Project

Wood County Fraternal Order of Police

Otsego High School Band

Bowling Green City Schools

Wood Haven Health Care

Kroger

Farmers and Merchants Bank

BGSU Pershing Rifles Company

Van Buren High School Band

Kabob It

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

BGSU - International Programs & Partnerships

Zeus Award Recipient

Starship

Elmwood High School Band

Sleek Academy and All About the Kids

League of Women Voters

Wood County Humane Society

Cousino Restoration

Bowling Green Manor

Cardinal Stritch High School Band

Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Kiwanis Bowling Green

Wood County District Library

BW Twirlers

Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival

BG Christian Academy

Eastwood High School Band

Athena Award Recipient

Wood County Fair

KIA “Soul” Cars

Miss Sparkle Nation

Not In Our Town, Human Relations Commission and We are One Team

Arcadia High School Band

Wood County Young Democrats

Falcon Outfitters BGSU

H20 Church

First United Methodist Church & Child Learning Center

Patrick Henry High School Band

Maurices

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Twizzle Baton Club

Grumpy’s

Wood County Museum

Black Swamp Willys Jeep Collectors

National Tractor Pulling Championships

Outstanding Citizen Award Recipient

Five-Star Baton Company

Sass Salon & Spa

The Sweet Stop

The BGO Pride Association

Cub Scouts Pack 485 St Aloysius

Power of Yesteryear Club

State Bank Gives Truck

Bowling Green High School Marching Band

Santa

Bowling Green Fire Division

To make a donation to support the parade, call 419-353-7945 or visit https://www.bgchamber.net/foundation/.

Several streets will be closed and on-street parking will be prohibited in many downtown locations.

Main Street, from Poe Road to Napoleon Road, and Wooster Street, from Prospect Street and Church Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. on Saturday until the end of the parade. This closure will also impact traffic flow on streets that intersect with Main Street between Poe and Napoleon. These side streets will also close at approximately 8:30 a.m. In addition, side streets between Poe and Ridge will be utilized for parade preparations from approximately 8-11 a.m. Access to these side streets will be limited to local use.

A truck detour route will be posted.

Parking during the parade will be prohibited on Main between Ridge and Pearl. Vehicles must be removed from Main Street prior to 3 a.m. on Saturday. Any vehicle parked on Main after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

On-street parking will also be prohibited in the following locations:

· Dixie Avenue between South Main and Kenwood

· South Church Street between Sand Ridge and Pearl

· Clay Street between North Church and North Grove

· North Grove between Wooster and Poe

Parking will be reinstated on Main Street and other locations after the parade cleanup. All roads impacted by these closures will reopen as soon as possible upon completion of the parade.

